Bucks: Middleton named an All-Star for 2nd season in a row

Wizards Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton puts up a shot against Washington Wizards' Troy Brown Jr. during during the second half Tuesday in Milwaukee.

 JEFFREY PHELPS, Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been named an All-Star for the second consecutive season, the NBA announced today.

After making his first All-Star appearance last season, Middleton will once again join teammate and All-Star Game captain Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second straight season as Bucks representatives at this year’s All-Star Game.

khris middleton mug

Middleton

In his eighth season in the league, Middleton, who has helped the Bucks to an NBA-best 41-6 record, is averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game in addition to 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists, while shooting a career-best 50.3% from the field, 43.2% from three (5th in the Eastern Conference) and a career-high 90.0% from the free-throw line (4th in the Eastern Conference) in just 28.8 minutes per game.

With these numbers, he’s on pace to become only the fifth player in NBA history to average more than 20.0 points per game while shooting better than 50% overall, 40% from three and 90% from the free-throw line.

This is the 14th time in franchise history the Bucks have had multiple All-Stars, and the first time doing so in consecutive seasons since Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson were All-Stars in both 2000 and 2001. Middleton is the 12th player in Bucks history to earn multiple All-Star selections.

NBA head coaches selected the reserve players for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which will tip-off at 7 p.m. from the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16. LeBron James and Antetokounmpo, who were voted as captains for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, will select the rosters for “Team LeBron” and “Team Giannis” on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The other Eastern Conference All-Star reserves announced Thursday were: Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry, Domantas Sabonis, Jayson Tatum, and Bam Adebayo

The Western Conference reserves were: Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram, and Russell Westbrook.

