Bucks: Knicks rout 130-110 for first victory under Thibodeau

Tip-ins

Bucks: Khris Middleton scored 22 points. ... Jrue Holiday, who had 64% of his shots in his first two games with the Bucks, shot 4 for 10 for eight points. ... Portis, who played for the Knicks last season, had 17 points.

Knicks: Thibodeau said G Austin Rivers, who hasn’t played this season because of a sore right groin, has made progress and would go through the contact portion of practice for the first time on Monday. ... Thibodeau said he expected Quickley to be able to jump right back in when he was cleared, but thought Toppin would need more time because of the nature of his injury prevents him from doing much while he’s out. ... Payton’s best game last season, his first in New York, was 20 points. He opened 2020-21 by going 3 for 13 in two games.