MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are basking in the warm glow of success right now.
The team had one of their most successful seasons in nearly two decades: They won 60 games, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had an MVP-caliber season, head coach Mike Budenholzer could win coach of the year, guard Khris Middleton was an All Star, and guard Eric Bledsoe earned All-Defense first team honors.
But that was yesterday.
Now, it's the future that matters.
General Manager Jon Horst and the Bucks face one of their most important offseasons in recent memory as they try and bring that elusive second NBA title to Milwaukee.
“That is the goal,” Horst said this week about winning a championship. “But we’re right there.”
To help win that title, Horst must decide what to do with Middleton and three-point shooting center Brook Lopez. Middleton opted out of the final year of his contract and is now an unrestricted free agent. Lopez also is an unrestricted free agent.
Horst said he understands that Middleton wants to be paid fairly and be on a winning team. Horst believes the Bucks can offer him both of those.
“At the appropriate time we’ll dive into those negotiations just like we do with everyone else and we’ll try to put a team together,” Horst said.
Horst called Lopez “super important” and said he was the only player in the league that averaged more than two blocks and two made 3-pointers per game.
“I think he really helps set a tone for us offensively and defensively, he really gives us an identity,” Horst said. “Brook wants to be here, I think we’ll be creative enough to figure that out.”
Depending on what the Bucks do, the team might have to pay a luxury tax. But Horst said money is no object to the Bucks' ownership group as long as the team is winning.
“Really, the luxury tax is just a point in salary where you pay a premium on the dollars that you spend,” Horst said. “There is no reason to believe that this ownership group will not pay a premium on dollars spent if they’re investing in something that can win and sustain winning over a long period of time.”
To do that, Horst is looking for players who can do two things - shoot and play defense.
“You always want shooting,” Horst said. “Shooting is what unlocks Giannis. It’s what helps him be great.
“We made our name this year by being the best defense in the league and I think we should double down on that and continue to be the best defense in the league,” Horst said.
For the first time in decades the Bucks could be an attractive team for free agents. Horst is trying to merge the money side of the game with what happens on the court.
“It’s our obligation to pay them fairly, to treat them right, put a product on the floor that can compete at a high level… at the end of the day I think players want to win and I think they want to be paid fairly,” Horst said. “That’s my job to figure out what fair is, figure that out with their agents, figure that out with the rest of the league.”
Horst has already made some moves. On Wednesday, while addressing the media about the upcoming NBA Draft, he did not sound particularly committed to the Bucks’ 30th pick. Hours later, he traded the pick along with forward Tony Snell to the Detroit Pistons for center and former Wisconsin Badger Jon Leuer.
But Milwaukee fans shouldn’t hold their breath about seeing Leuer in a Bucks uniform. It’s very possible Leuer will be shipped someplace else or waived from the team to clear some salary cap space.
Also on Wednesday, Horst admitted that he didn’t watch a minute of the NBA Finals.
The Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Championship in franchise history, beating the Golden State Warriors in six games. The Bucks lost to Toronto in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.
“I couldn’t watch it,” Horst said. “It made me sick.”
“At some point I’ll probably watch (the finals) because it’s probably an important evaluation tool for me to evaluate how it happened and how (Toronto) did it,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.