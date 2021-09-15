Bucks hire Lisa Byington as TV play-by-play broadcaster

MILWAUKEE — Lisa Byington is making history as the Milwaukee Bucks' new play-by-play voice on their television broadcasts.

The Bucks announced the hiring Wednesday and said Byington is the first woman to work as a full-time television play-by-play announcer for any major men's professional sports team.

Byington replaces Jim Paschke, who retired after 35 seasons as the team's main television play-by-play broadcaster.

"I understand the groundbreaking nature of this hire, and I appreciate the fact that during this process that aspect was addressed, but never made a primary focus," Byington said in a statement released by the team. "In fact, I applaud the Bucks for taking the first steps toward making hires like this more of the norm in the NBA. Because it's time."

Earlier this year, Byington became the first female play-by-play broadcaster for the NCAA men's basketball tournament. She was a men's and women's soccer play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports in the 2021 Olympics and also did play-by-play for the Women's World Cup on Fox in 2019.