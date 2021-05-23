Bucks have one tough assignment in first-round playoff series

“Who said I was challenged?” he said.

He gave a sly smile. “You did.”

The Heat’s defense is stacked against Giannis, though it will be harder for coach Erik Spoelstra to take the lunch money of Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer again. Last year, the picket-fence defense Spoelstra set up helped make it a quick series. Milwaukee has a better cast this time.

When Holiday picked up a loose ball and went coast-to-coast for a layin to put Milwaukee up with 39 seconds left, he showed an element the Bucks didn’t have last year. He showed it again when the Heat had put up a quick shot with five-tenths of a second left in overtime. Holiday blocked Butler’s shot.

“This is why I’m here,’’ Holiday said. “I wanted to feel this moment, feel the pressure. It was a fun first game, but we’ve still got work to do.”

So Milwaukee has more this time around. They’re better. They showed it again in a strong regular season. They showed it with enough winning plays in Game 1. But neither team came out of this game feeling like anything was settled

“I feel we have a lot of talent,’’ Holiday said. “But they do, too. They have a lot of heart and we have a lot of fight.”

Sometimes the winner loses in a long series. Sometimes the loser wins. We’ll see how each team processes a Game 1 that could have gone either way. Nothing was decided except Milwaukee landed the first punch.

Dave Hyde is a columnist for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

