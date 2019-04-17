MILWAUKEE — So far, so good for the Milwaukee Bucks with guard Sterling Brown.
Brown might not be the offensive playmaker that injured starter Malcolm Brogdon is, but he is proving to a capable replacement, playing tough defense and bringing intensity to the court.
“Almost everything we talk about starts with defense, and Sterling’s physicality and size, he’s brought a nice added element,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.
“Offensively he’s shot the ball really well all year and he’s getting more comfortable as a playmaker and passer.”
Brown showed his defensive game on Wednesday during the Bucks’ 120-99 win over the Detroit Pistons in a first-round playoff series. He handcuffed Pistons guard Luke Kennard—who scored a team-high 21 points in Game 1 on Sunday—and held him to five points when Brown guarded him. Kennard finished with 17.
When Brogdon, the NBA’s rookie of the year in 2017, went down with a plantar facia injury in early March, many wondered how it would impact the Bucks in the playoffs.
Brown started only seven games in the regular season, but has started both playoff games against the Pistons and has acquitted himself well.
In Game 1, Brown scored 11 points and had a game-high seven assists. The Bucks scored early, often and never looked back in a 121-86 rout.
In Game 2, Brown had a sluggish first half with only one rebound, but finished the game with eight points, three rebounds and one assist. His defense helped turn a halftime deficit into another lopsided win.
Brown knows his playing time would probably be cut short if—or when—Brogdon comes back.
“I’m just taking advantage of it and staying ready,” Brown said. “Doing what I can on both ends of the floor and just contribute. When Malcolm comes back healthy the rotation is definitely going to change but we all got to stay prepared, stay locked in.”
Brown scored in double figures in 7 of the last 9 regular-season games, including a career-high 27 points against the Atlanta Hawks on March 31. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists that game.
Brown scored what appeared to be the game-winning basket with 1.1 seconds left, but the Bucks lost on a buzzer-beater prayer by Hawks rookie Trae Young.
Although it wasn’t the outcome the Bucks wanted, Brown said he showed he could produce in big moments.
“The intensity, the fight that we needed, the leadership, the clutch factor, it was big (for me),” Brown said. “There’s going to be a lot of moments like those in the playoffs where it comes down to the wire. I’m focused on winning every game, possession by possession.”
Drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers and traded to the Bucks, Brown has continued to work on his game and relishes the minutes he gets on the court.
“I feel like I grew in these last 10 months,” Brown said. “I was able to get a feel of what it’s like to be the top team, compete at a high level, and have people gunning for you every single night.”
