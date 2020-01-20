Bucks: Giannis' triple-double helps beat Bulls 111-98

The second quarter saw 10 lead changes with the Bucks leading 53-52 at halftime. Antetokounmpo had 12 points but was saddled with three fouls and had five turnovers.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Two-way player Adam Mokoka returned to the team and was active but did not play. … After being outscored 14-0 by Bucks reserves in first quarter, Chicago's bench outscored Milwaukee's 16-6 in the second. …Coach Jim Boylen was whistled for a technical foul as the teams left the court at halftime. …Young had a season-high four 3-pointers.

Bucks: Robin Lopez sat out a second consecutive game due to an undisclosed illness. Lopez will not accompany the team on an upcoming trip to Paris. "It makes sense for Robin to stay and try and get healthy," coach Mike Budenholzer said. … With Lopez out, Budenholzer turned to Dragan Bender, who has played mostly with the team's G-League affiliate this season, to be the first big man off the bench. ... Milwaukee scored 100 or more points for the 69th straight game, dating to last February. …Had 15 first-half turnovers.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Minnesota on Wednesday as the teams meet for the first time this season.

Bucks: Travel to France to face Charlotte on Friday. Milwaukee will be the visiting team in the NBA's first regular-season game in Paris. It will be the Bucks second-ever regular season game in Europe. Milwaukee played the New York Knicks in London during the 2014-15 season.

