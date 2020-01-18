Bucks: Giannis scores 29, grabs 12 rebounds in 117-97 win over Nets

Bucks: Robin Lopez sat out because of an illness. ... Milwaukee scored 100 or more points for the 68th straight game, dating to last February, to break a tie with Dallas in the 1985-86 and 1986-87 seasons for the second-longest streak in the last 35 seasons. Denver did it in 75 straight games from Dec. 2, 1986, to Nov. 20, 1987.

Nets: Brooklyn is without Joe Harris (sore lower back), DeAndre Jordan (dislocated right middle finger) and Garrett Temple (bruised right knee). ... The Nets host both conference leaders in a six-night stretch. The Los Angeles Lakers visit on Thursday.

DURANT DOINGS

Kenny Atkinson can see the progress, but he still doesn't expect to see Kevin Durant on the floor this season.

"No, I think we're all on the same page. That's not going to happen," the Nets coach said.

That's the same thing Durant and the Nets said before the season, with the All-Star forward recovering from surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. Atkinson said he can tell that Durant is getting better, and even if he isn't on the court, he can still lend his knowledge on the bench and in the locker room.

"He's a quiet personality, but when he needs to say something he says it," Atkinson said. "And usually what he says is spot on."