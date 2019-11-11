Bucks: Giannis scores 35, beat Thunder 121-119

OKLAHOMA CITY — Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t contain his frustration after a subpar first half.

Somewhere between the court and the locker room, the Milwaukee Bucks star kicked — and destroyed — a sign with a Thunder logo that is part of a temporary barrier.

The reigning league MVP regretted his actions.

“You know, there’s no excuse there, and obviously I’ll try to pay for the sign, or I can trade you guys for the Bucks sign when you guys come to Milwaukee,” he said. “But there’s no excuse for that. But obviously, playing basketball is a lot of frustration and a lot of emotion, and obviously, moments like that happen.”

He channeled his fire in the second half. He scored 24 of his 35 points after the break to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119 on Sunday night.

His first half, by his standards, was forgettable. He scored 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting and had six rebounds. Most important, the Thunder led by six.

“I wasn’t playing good basketball,” he said. “I wasn’t being as aggressive as I wanted.”

In the second half, he made 9 of 11 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds.