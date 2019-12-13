Bucks: Giannis scores 37 as win streak hits 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After sitting out Milwaukee's previous game with right quad tendon soreness, Giannis Antetokounmpo had plenty of energy to lead a fourth-quarter burst that kept the Bucks' winning streak alive.

Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his 37 points in the final period to help Milwaukee pull away for its 17th straight victory, 127-114 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks outscore Memphis 37-19 in the fourth to pull away.

"I thought he was fabulous," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of the league's reigning MVP. "He makes at least one, maybe two 3s, finishing at the basket, and defensively, I think he is doing good things.

"So, he was just outstanding in the fourth quarter."

The Bucks overcame Jaren Jackson Jr.'s career-high 43 points. He scored 26 in the third quarter, converting 7 of 11 3-pointers in the third alone, to give Memphis a 95-90 lead heading into the fourth.

"There hasn't been anything like that," Jackson said of his third-quarter offense, "because everything for a minute was going in for me. I felt just like a crazy rhythm and the basket got bigger."

