Bucks: Giannis helps trample Pacers 102-83

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists Saturday night, and the Milwaukee Bucks forced the Indiana Pacers into their worst shooting performance of the season in a 102-83 rout.

Brook Lopez added 15 points and eight boards. His five blocked shots helped hold the Pacers, missing their top two point guards, to a season-low 32% from the field.

Milwaukee, 9-3 despite a road-heavy schedule to start the season, shot 45%. Donte DiVincenzo contributed 14 points, and Eric Bledsoe finished with 10 points and five assists.

Myles Turner, playing his first game since Oct. 30, had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Indiana. Aaron Holiday wound up with 11 points and five assists. He started in place of former Buck Malcolm Brogdon, who developed a sore lower back in Friday night’s 111-102 loss at Houston.

Milwaukee went ahead by 15 points in the second quarter. Indiana cut its 49-36 halftime deficit to 71-63 entering the fourth quarter.

The Bucks restored their lead by opening the final period on a 10-2 run, including a pair of spot-up 3-pointers from Sterling Brown in the left corner. Brown finished with 10 points and six rebounds.