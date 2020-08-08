Bucks: Giannis, Budenholzer finalists for NBA MVP, coach of year award

Losing Simmons is the latest issue for a franchise that has endured many tough breaks in recent years on the injury front. The 76ers went 47-199 in coach Brett Brown's first three seasons — the start of the infamous "Trust The Process" era — then improved to 28-54 in 2016-17 and have become one of the Eastern Conference's top clubs in the three seasons since.

Simmons is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds this season, and his 35.4 minutes per game leads the 76ers. The 76ers have clinched a playoff spot and cannot fall lower than sixth in the Eastern Conference, no matter what happens in the remainder of the seeding games.

• The NBA's Board of Governors and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized plans to create the first NBA Foundation that will work to spur economic growth in the Black community, announcing Wednesday that the initial contribution will be $300 million over the next decade.

Each team will donate $1 million annually, or $30 million collectively, over those 10 years. An eight-person Board of Directors will be installed, with four of those seats going to representatives from the board of governors, three seats to NBPA players and executives, and one to the league office.