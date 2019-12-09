Bucks: Defeat Magic 110-101 for 15th win in a row as Giannis scores 32 points

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their 15th straight victory, 110-101 over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Khris Middleton scored 20 points for Milwaukee and Dante DiVincenzo added 12 points off the bench.

Evan Fournier had 26 points for the Magic, who had won four straight. Terrence Ross scored 23.

Ross hit a 3-pointer and was fouled by Eric Bledsoe with 50 seconds left to cut the Bucks' lead to 107-101, but he missed the free throw. Then Middleton put away the game by responding with a 3-pointer.

The Bucks had their first two shots of the game swatted away by Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, the league's leading shot blocker. In all, Isaac recorded four blocks against four different players before the game was 8 ½ minutes old.

The Bucks surged to a 31-18 lead after a 14-0 run late in the first quarter, with forward Ersan Ilyasova sinking two 3-pointers. They led 52-40 at halftime.

Orlando shot just 29.5% from the field, including 14.3% from behind the 3-point line, in the first half.