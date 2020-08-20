Bucks bounce back, defeat Magic 111-96 to tie series

Brook Lopez scored 20 points and Pat Connaughton had 15 on 5-of-8 3-point shooting for Milwaukee. Eric Bledsoe had 13 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 11.

The Bucks withstood another huge effort from Vucevic, who followed up his 35-point effort in the opener by scoring 32 points. Nobody else on the Magic scored over 12 points.

“He’s a very, very good player,” Budenholzer said. "We have a ton of respect for him, but I think overall our defense was in a good place.”

That was particularly true in the first half.

After Vucevic made a jump shot to cut Milwaukee’s lead to four with 5:34 left in the first quarter, the Magic missed their next 13 field-goal attempts. Orlando wouldn’t make another basket and fell behind by 16 before Terrence Ross hit a jumper with 9:48 remaining until halftime.

But the Magic then missed their next six shots as the Bucks stretched their lead to 23.

“We’ve got to get the ball moving," Magic coach Steve Clifford said. "We didn’t do that early. We did miss some shots. But definitely, their ball pressure -- they were into us more, and it definitely impacted the way we played offense.”

Orlando made it somewhat interesting in the second half.