Bucks: Beat Magic 118-104, advance to Eastern Conference semifinals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 118-104 on Saturday to close out the Eastern Conference series in five games.

The Bucks advanced to face Miami in the second round, beginning Monday.

Khris Middleton added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks had a 21-point lead trimmed to three in the fourth quarter before regaining control with the help of timely outside shooting by Marvin Williams.

Williams scored all 12 of his points on 3-pointers, and Brook Lopez added 16 points for Milwaukee, which won four straight after dropping the opener.

Nicola Vucevic had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Orlando, while Evan Fournier added 18 points.

Milwaukee led 74-53 when after Middleton’s 3 early in the second half and the Bucks still led by 20 with about three minutes left in the third quarter before Orlando suddenly pulled itself back into the game.

Consecutive 3s by Terrence Ross and Wes Iwindu, followed by D.J. Augustin’s floater, ignited a 24-7 run that saw the Magic cut it to 96-93 when Fournier hit a 3 with 7:37 to go.