Bucks: As Kenosha rages, guard Hill feels trapped in NBA bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill vented his frustration at social injustice Monday following the shooting by police of a Black man in Wisconsin, saying the NBA’s decision to resume its season in a bubble at Walt Disney World has prevented players from working to address the country’s problems with racial violence and police brutality.
Hill spoke after he watched a video of the wounding of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old man who was shot, apparently in the back, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle. The shooting sparked violent protests, turning Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint in a summer of racial unrest. Blake remained hospitalized on Monday.
The NBA resumed its season on July with players isolated at Disney after a 4½-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“First of all, we shouldn’t have even come into this damn place, to be honest,” Hill said on a video conference call following the Bucks’ 121-106 win over the Orlando Magic. “I think coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are, but we’re here, so it is what it is.”
Hill did not say exactly why he thinks players shouldn’t have been sent to the Disney bubble.
“We can’t do anything from right here (in the bubble), but I think definitely when it’s all settled, some things need to be done,” Hill said. “I think this world has to change. I think our police department has to change. Us as a society has to change. Right now, we’re not seeing any of that. Lives are being taken as we speak day in and day out, and there’s no consequence or accountability for it, and that’s what has to change.”
Hill called the video “sickening.”
“You’re supposed to look at the police to protect and serve and now, it’s looked at harass or shoot,” Hill said. “To almost take a guy’s life — thank God he’s still alive — I know the cops are probably upset that he’s still alive because I know they surely tried to kill him. But to almost take a man’s life especially in front of his kids, that wasn’t resisting, at his back at point-blank range, is a heartless and gutless situation. We need some justice for that.”
Bucks guard Khris Middleton added: “This is why we have so many people outraged over the country. The man was shot seven times a point-blank range in the back. I mean, it doesn’t get any sicker than that.
“I think people are starting to see why Black people ... are so afraid of police, because at any time, no matter what type of position or no matter what they did right or wrong, their first act is to shoot us. I think that’s a very scary situation to be in, when they are supposed to protect us.”
All three of Wisconsin’s major professional sports teams, including the Bucks, wasted no time speaking out after the shooting.
“A Black man was shot and his life is in peril, and it frankly shouldn’t be,” Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said as he wore a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt before his team’s game Monday with the Cincinnati Reds. “We’ve got a systemic problem that we need to address, and we all need to educate ourselves. Whether you agree or disagree with what I’m saying, I think it’s important that we continue to think, we continue to pursue policy change, we continue to act, because there’s violence happening that just absolutely should not be happening. We can’t stay quiet about it.”
The Brewers issued a statement calling the video “deeply disturbing” and noting that “once again, we are faced with images of a horrific incident that show what appear to be inexplicable and excessive force inflicted upon a Black individual.”
The Bucks and the NFL’s Green Bay Packers also issued statements offering support for Blake and his family.
The statements offered the latest example of how professional sports teams taking stands on social justice and race issues since the May 25 death of George Floyd and the circulation of a video that showed a Minneapolis police officer pressing a knee into Floyd’s neck while other police stood by.
After Floyd’s death, the Bucks held a protest march in downtown Milwaukee that drew an announced crowd of 7,500 people. Bucks guard Sterling Brown has a federal lawsuit pending against the city of Milwaukee, saying he was targeted because he was Black and that his civil rights were violated in January 2018 when officers used a stun gun on him after a parking violation.
“We need to have change,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said before this team’s 121-106 Game 3 first-round playoff victory over the Orlando Magic at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. “We need to be better.”
HEAT 99, PACERS 87: At Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Bam Adebayo got his first playoff series win, but the big man wasn’t planning on celebrating for too long.
He planned to give himself about 2½ hours to enjoy the Miami Heat’s victory over the Indiana Pacers before turning his attention to the Eastern Conference semifinals and a possible date with the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.
“One hundred percent I think we can get to another gear,” Adebayo said. “And that’s everybody here. This next series might be different. We might need to have different schemes.”
Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Adebayo had 14 points and 19 rebounds and the fifth-seeded Heat completed a first-round sweep, beating the Pacers 99-87 on Monday night. Tyler Herro had 16 points for the Heat, who made it out of the first round for the first time since 2016.
Victor Oladipo had 25 points and Myles Turner added 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Pacers, who have been bounced in the first round of the playoffs in five straight seasons.
Heat guard Jimmy Butler left the game in the first quarter with a left shoulder strain. He returned after halftime and finished with six points in 23 minutes, although he made a handful of big plays on defense.
Butler said the shoulder was bothering him before the game.
“I was hoping it would cool down but it didn’t,” Butler said. “I’ll be OK.”
Coach Erik Spoelstra called it a soft tissue injury.
“He has built up a resume of being able to play through various injuries and his toughness will never be questioned,” Spoelstra said. “In the second half he gave us some really competitive minutes just gutting through it.”
Miami moves on to face the winner of the Magic-Bucks series. Top-seeded Milwaukee dropped the opener to Orlando but has won three straight and would close out the series with a win Wednesday.
“The rest is going to be great for myself and my teammates,” Butler said.
