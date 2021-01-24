Bucks: Antetokounmpo scores 27 points, Bucks beat Hawks, 129-115

The Hawks missed Capela’s defense and rebounds.

The Bucks outscored the Hawks in the paint 60-30 and had a 51-38 advantage in rebounds.

Pierce called a timeout after Milwaukee took a 9-2 lead. The substitution of Solomon Hill for Okongwu didn’t help as the Bucks quickly extended the lead to 10 points at 16-6.

Milwaukee’s lead was 24 points at 58-36 in the second quarter.

The Hawks narrowed the deficit in the third period.

Okongwu’s block of a shot by Bobby Portis set up Hunter’s apparent 46-foot 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to end the third period. Following a lengthy review, officials ruled the shot came after time expired, leaving the Bucks with a 94-83 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“I think in the third our intensity was pretty low,” said Jrue Holiday, who had 15 points. “I feel like if we had come out in the third and just threw a haymaker at them, the game would have been different and we could have been up by 30.”

Tip-ins