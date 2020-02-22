Bucks: Antetokounmpo's 31 points lead Bucks past 76ers, 119-98

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I liked what I was seeing in the first half, and the death knock was Joel sitting," 76ers coach Brett Brown said. "We just didn't respond well to Milwaukee playing their tails off, and they shot the heck out of the ball."

Philadelphia lost All-Star point guard Ben Simmons early in the first quarter. Simmons, who missed the 76ers' previous game with lower back tightness, headed to the locker room after making consecutive driving layups, the second with a little more than 7 minutes left in the opening quarter. He didn't return after the injured flared up.

"We never got in a rhythm. Losing Ben, then foul trouble, not making shots and some calls that could have gone a different way," Embiid said. "But it's on us."

The 76ers shot just 35%, while the Bucks connected on 53% of their shots.

The Bucks got off to a scorching start, taking a 12-2 lead sparked by seven points from Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee led by as many as 11 in the quarter and held a 31-21 lead at the end.

Philadelphia pulled within 37-36 in the second before the Bucks used a 10-2 spurt to push the lead back to double digits.

Tip-ins

Bucks: F Kyle Korver sat out a third consecutive game with back soreness. "We're hopeful that it's not a significant period of time that he misses," coach Mike Budenholzer said. Korver won't travel with the team for an upcoming two-game road trip. …Bucks shot two free throws in first half, while Philadelphia attempted 14…Bucks Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson attended the game. … The Bucks extended their regular season streak of scoring 100 points to 80 games, fifth-longest streak in NBA history. Milwaukee has also tallied 110 points in its last 17 games, the longest streak in the NBA this season. ... A record crowd of 18,290 packed the Fiserv Forum, a new record for the arena, which opened last season. The previous record of 18,148 was set last season, also against Philadelphia.

