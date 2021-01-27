Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Raptors 115-108

TAMPA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, and Donte DeVincenzo sparked a five-point sequence in the fourth quarter that helped the Milwaukee Bucks pull away for a 115-108 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

The Bucks (11-6) were leading by just three points after a dunk by DeVincenzo, who followed with a steal and then drew a flagrant foul on Kyle Lowry while driving to score again.

DeVincenzo paid the price for his big play.

"That's significant contact to Donte's head," said Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, who thought a Flagrant 2 should have been called. "He was able to play through it, but we'll see how serious it is."

Nobody appreciated DeVincenzo's play more than Antetokounmpo.

"It was huge," he said. "He had the dunk, he had the steal and they hit him in the face. But he was playing the right way. He really helped us tonight."

After DeVincenzo made the two free throws, the Bucks took the ball out of bounds and Bryn Forbes nailed a 3-pointer to put the Bucks up 92-84 with 9:54 left.