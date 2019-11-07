Bucks: Another big night for Giannis leads to 129-124 win over Clippers

“They had us on our heels the whole game,” Williams said. “We just weren’t as sharp as we’d like to be.”

The Clippers closed within four early in the fourth, but Antetokounmpo reeled off seven straight points to keep the Bucks ahead 115-103.

“I just know he’s always around the rim,” former Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe said of Antetokounmpo. “Even though it’s a bad play or whatnot, he’s going to be under the rim, so I just find a way to get it to him.”

Bledsoe added 20 points, and Brook Lopez had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks.

The Clippers erased an 11-point deficit in the third. They forced three ties, but each time Antetokounmpo answered for the Bucks. He dunked, hit a 3-pointer and made two free throws.

Milwaukee outscored the Clippers 15-6 to take a 98-89 lead into the fourth.

The Bucks opened the second on a 30-11 run, hitting five 3-pointers, for their largest lead of 17 points. Hill scored 14 to help the Bucks lead 70-59 at halftime. They closed with three consecutive 3s, two by Hill and the last by Korver, who beat the buzzer.

Tip-ins

Bucks: Antetokounmpo had two airballs: the first on a jumper to end the first quarter and the second on a free throw in the third. ... For the first time in three games, the Bucks didn’t lead all the way — but they came close. The Clippers’ only lead was by three points. ... The Bucks took 49 3-pointers. Antetokounmpo tied his career high with four, the same number Bledsoe and Korver made.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0