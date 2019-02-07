Try 1 month for 99¢
Cavaliers Pelicans Basketball

Nikola Mirotic goes to the basket for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Cleveland Cavaliers in New Orleans Jan. 9. The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Mirotic Thursday.

 GERALD HERBERT, Associated Press

A person familiar with the situation says the Pelicans have agreed to trade forward Nikola Mirotic to Milwaukee as part of a three-team deal that sends the Bucks' Jason Smith and Detroit's Stanley Johnson to New Orleans.

The Pelicans also receive multiple second-round draft choices in the exchange.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The 6-foot-10 Mirotic, an adept 3-point shooter, was acquired by New Orleans from Chicago last season and was an instrumental part of the club rallying to make the playoffs and advance to the second round after the season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins.

This season, Mirotic has played in just 32 of New Orleans' 55 games because of injuries, but has averaged 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments