MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer had one message to guard Malcolm Brogdon before the game. And that was, “Go out and play.”
Message received.
After being sidelined since March 15 with a plantar fascia tear, the 6-foot-5 guard went 4 for 8 from the floor and finished with 10 points, four assists and two rebounds in the Bucks’ 116-91 victory over the Boston Celtics.
His performance helped the Bucks win the deciding game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks play the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals starting Monday in Milwaukee.
“You’re bringing in a guy we’ve been relying on all year,” said Bucks guard George Hill, who scored 16 points. “To get that guy back to play the way he’s been playing all season it’s not going to do anything but help us.”
After nearly two months of watching from the sidelines, Brogdon brushed off the rust, checking in during the second quarter.
His first shot, a 3-pointer, barely grazed the rim. Brogdon drove to the lane and missed a contested layup on his second shot.
And then came the second quarter, when Giannis Antetokounmpo got caught in mid air and kicked it out to Brogdon out of desperation to avoid the travel. The third time was the charm for Brogdon, as he hit nothing but the bottom of the net.
Nikola Mirotic, who who had 10 points and 11 rebounds, feels Brogdon’s presence will only enhance the Bucks’ chances.
“We basically couldn’t wait for him to be back,” Mirotic said. “It was great for him to get that confidence and right now we know we’re going to have him for the (Eastern Conference) finals.”
Budenholzer started Brogdon in the fourth quarter. He immediately went to work and took the ball to the bucket for an easy layup.
Then over a span of about a minute, the Bucks were reminded what they were missing since March 15.
Brogdon kicked it out to guard Eric Bledsoe for a 3-pointer. The next time Brogdon had the ball, he took it to the basket for a layup. And then he threw a lob to Hill for another basket.
“As long as his mindset is there and he’s doing the little things to make us better, to help us win … but at the end of the day just go play basketball and not over-think it,” Bundenholzer said. “Take advantage of those opportunities ... Sometimes it’s harder when you’re not playing as long, but you just got to push it for however long you’re out there.”
Although Budenholzer had Brogdon on a minutes restriction, the coach gave him the green light to go beyond what the team was planning.
“I thought he was very good,” Budenholzer said. “To contribute in a positive way speaks to his work ethic, his professionalism, his toughness. Adding Malcolm Brogdon to our group is something that is really exciting for us.”
When Brogdon was replaced by Pat Connaughton with about six minutes left, the sold out-crowd in the Fiserv Forum gave him a standing ovation.
It was a well-deserved reaction.
