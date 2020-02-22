Boys basketball: Catholic Central comes alive in 2nd half to beat Newman Catholic

The Catholic Central High School boys basketball team switched on the power in the second half on Saturday and beat Newman Catholic 75-62 in a nonconference game at Burlington.

The Hilltoppers (13-8) led just 36-35 at halftime, but played a strong second half, outscoring the Fighting Cardinals 39-27.

Brandon Pum scored 20 points and had three steals for Catholic Central, while both Neal McCourt and Bennett Wright each had 15 points. McCourt made 5 of 8 3-pointers and Wright had five assists.

Chas Miles added nine points, Samuel Henderson eight points and David Doerflinger had five rebounds.

Newman Catholic (4-16) were led by Mason Prey who had 21 points and went a perfect 5 of 5 on 3-pointers. Isaac Seidel added 16 points.

OOSTBURG 73, RACINE LUTHERAN 42: The Crusaders couldn't overcome a cold start, falling behind 41-13 and losing a nonconference game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

“We shot lousy in the first half and just didn’t have enough energy for this one,” said Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen. “Credit to their defense, though, they have four great senior guards and they wouldn’t let us get anything going.”