MILWAUKEE — Eric Bledsoe matched his season high with 27 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 15 as the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 115-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
Milwaukee countered an opening basket with nine consecutive points and did not trail after that. The Bucks led 30-21 after one quarter, 56-45 at halftime and then opened the third period with a 19-4 run.
Bledsoe's 3-pointer put Milwaukee up 75-49 with 7:25 left in the third.
Blake Griffin had 31 points and Reggie Jackson scored 15 for the Pistons, who lost their second straight after a five-game winning streak.
The Bucks, who entered with the second-best record in the East behind Toronto, improved to 12-2 at home. They are 4-5 on the road.
Antetokounmpo was limited to six points in the first half on 3-of-8 shooting, but Bledsoe picked up the slack with 18 first-half points.
Griffin kept the Pistons close in the first half with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Milwaukee closed the first quarter with a 9-4 spurt. Two free throws by Thon Maker gave the Bucks their biggest lead of the half at 56-43.
Detroit's bench was a combined 3 for 17 in the first half, missing all six 3-point attempts.
Tip-ins
Pistons: G Ish Smith strained his right groin and did not play in the second half.
Bucks: F Khris Middleton was inactive for personal reasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.