Big Ten entering postseason eager to end NCAA title drought

The coach of the Big Ten’s last national championship team believes the conference’s 20-year title drought could end this season.

“We’ve got four or five teams that are on top that could do it,” Michigan State’s Tom Izzo said. “There’s enough good teams that we could get a couple teams in the (Final Four).”

The Big Ten hasn’t won a title since Izzo coached Michigan State to the 2000 crown, unless you count Maryland’s 2002 championship when it was still an Atlantic Coast Conference member. But the league rarely has boasted as much strength as it does now.

Big Ten schools make up three of the top five teams in the latest AP Top 25: No. 3 Illinois (20-6), No. 4 Michigan (19-3) and No. 5 Iowa (20-7). Ohio State (18-8) is ranked ninth.

That gives the league plenty of confidence in its postseason hopes heading into the Big Ten Tournament beginning Wednesday at Indianapolis.