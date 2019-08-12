On a day when the Wisconsin GLO persevered in their closest game of the season, they needed everything they could get from Samantha Logic.
And she delivered plenty with so much on the line.
Behind eight points, eight rebounds and a franchise record 11 assists from the Case High School graduate, the GLO completed a 14-0 season with an 80-78 victory over the Flint Monarchs in the Global Women's Basketball Association championship game.
Their victory over the three-time defending GWBA champions was played Sunday at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
Taylor Wurtz, who finished with a team-high 18 points, made a crucial 3-pointer with less than a minute to play and then sealed it with a steal on the game's final possession. Jessica Lindstrom had 11 points, 15 rebounds and three steals.
"It was a little closer than we would have liked, but it's good for fans to see that and not just have blowouts all the time," said Logic, a 5-foot-9 guard who was the Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin as a senior at Case in 2011. "I don't think we played our best by any means, but we got it done and that's all you need.
"We do whatever it takes to win. It's always good to have ugly wins over pretty losses."
Gabbi Ortiz, a Prairie School graduate who was unavailable to play Sunday, was impressed by what she saw from Logic.
"I mean, she had seven assists in the first half — it was unreal," Ortiz said. "She just kept feeding people. It was pretty awesome. As the point guard, she played big minutes and she played a really, really good game."
The GLO, who entered the championship averaging 100.1 points per game, won despite going just 10 for 21 from the free-throw line. Flint (7-7) outrebounded the GLO 51-49, including 19-14 on the offensive glass.
The Monarchs' Sparkle Taylor, who played against Ortiz in Spain last season, led all scorers were 30 points.
