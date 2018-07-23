Rae Lin D’Alie, the dynamic 5-foot-4 point guard who used to mesmerize crowds in Racine County by effortlessly weaving through defenders, is back from Italy for the summer.
Packed in her luggage during the flight home was a coveted gold medal to show her family.
The 30-year-old Racine native, a former Associated Press All-State guard for Waterford High School, was named the women’s Most Valuable Player after leading Italy to the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2018 Tournament in the Phillippines in June. D’Alie, who has played in the Italian Basketball League since 2011, routinely brought the crowd to her feet with her ball-handling magic during Italy’s seven games in the tournament.
As written on the FIBA.basketball website, “Rae Lin D’Alie stayed true to form, seizing the imagination of the crowd with her handles, court vision and scoring. The shortest player of the tournament proved to be too hot to handle for the Russians, who just couldn’t find their rhythm.”
One month after leading Italy to its first championship in the tournament, her gold is glittering as much as when she received it.
“It definitely means a lot because I’ve been over in Italy for seven years, so it’s been a real long journey,” said D’Alie, who played on the national team that lost in the quarterfinals last year. “I always dreamed of playing on the national team, where my dad’s side came from. This is honestly a dream come true.
“I just started playing 3 on 3 last year and I love the sport. There’s more space and it’s a lot quicker pace. It’s more reactive. It’s less about thinking and more about automatic response. You have to be creative and really well conditioned. It’s kind of survival of the fittest.”
D’Alie, who has played professionally for Progresso in Bologna, Italy the last three years, was one of 12 players selected to try out for the Italian National Team. The roster was reduced to nine in May and then to the final four just before the tournament.
Joining her on Italy’s roster was Marcella Filippi, the other holdover from last year’s team, and newcomers Giulia Ciavarella and Giulia Rulli.
And then D’Alie went on to steal the show. The Italian team opened June 9 with victories of 22-9 over Malaysia and 22-10 over Turkmenistan. Two days later, Italy defeated Indonesia 19-5 before suffering its only loss — a 21-20 heartbreaker to the Czech Republic in the final game of pool play.
Italy outlasted the United States 17-14 in the quarterfinals and China 15-13 in the semifinals. D’Alie and her three teammates secured their gold medals with a 16-12 victory over Russia in the championship game behind seven points from D’Alie.
She led all players in the women’s tournament with 52 points in being named the MVP.
“We were kind of undersized, but we played with a lot of heart and a lot of intensity,” D’Alie said. “We were just real synchronized and together. And we just fought.”
The tournament drew about 70,000 people, including about 10,000 for the championship game. It was D’Alie who drew the loudest cheers.
“Something I worked on all year was just being freed up to play, being freed up from the fear of failure and just being able to do what I’m trained to do,” she said. “When I can do that, it’s probably fun for people to see because I am so small and kind of move around the court in creative ways.
“I tend to not be afraid to get involved in rebounding and taking hits. I think people like to see an individual who can make it among bigger people.”
What did D’Alie consider to be her best highlight?
“There were a couple that the fans really liked,” she said. “One in particular was early in the tournament (against Malaysia). There was a pass I made where I penetrated on the left side of the basket and just kept my dribble alive on the baseline.
“My teammate cut from the top of the wing to under the basket and I saw her and made a behind-the-head pass. But I threw the ball backwards through traffic. That made the top 10 of the whole tournament (highlight plays for both the men’s and women’s tournaments).”
Once D’Alie and her teammates returned to Italy, they were treated like celebrities.
“The Italian people were really proud of what happened,” she said. “It was the first time in the history of Italian basketball that a team won a gold medal. So from the time we got back, there has been a lot of celebrations and a lot of recognition.
“We met a lot of important political figures. We met kind of like our version of the secretary of state. We’re being honored with a specific medal for athletes. It’s their highest honor and you can only get it once in your lifetime for winning a gold medal in a world tournament or in the Olympics.
“We’re definitely going to be the only four basketball players who have that honor.”
D’Alie plans to stay with her family in Waterford until early September before returning to Italy for another season with Progresso. She will share ninth-floor apartment with two other women that features a view overlooking Bolonga.
And then she’ll be trying for another medal even more prestigious than the one she earned in June. The 3-on-3 basketball format is being introduced at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo and D’Alie will try to qualify starting next year.
“The plan is to go to the 2019 World Tournament and try to win a spot for the 2020 Olympics,” she said. “You have to win qualifying tournaments and it’s really tough to get in.
“That would be a dream that I think every athlete had — to be able to compete in the Olympics Games. I don’t even think I can comprehend what it would be like.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Great Job young lady!! The heart of a Champion!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.