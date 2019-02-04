Samantha Logic is a grandma at the age of 26. Well, at least she sometimes feels like a senior citizen.
As a guard for the Young Angels Kosice women’s basketball team in Kosice, Slovakia, the former AP All-State guard for Case High School is a leader on a youthful roster of talent.
She’s obviously still young herself. It’s just that she sometimes feels old from the wear and tear from another long season of basketball, a game she has been dedicated to most of her life.
There’s also a matter of dating herself culturally in conversations with her younger teammates.
“We have a lot of players still in college and a couple of them are actually high school aged, so they think I’m pretty old,” Logic wrote in an email interview. “I definitely age myself with some of the references to music, movies or shows that I make which I never experienced before.
“So a couple of them really like to joke about me being the grandmother.”
But when it’s time to play for the most recent team in her professional career, Logic is no grandma. She is the same impact player she was in 2015, when she was a third-team Associated Press All-American guard at Iowa, even if she has been taken out of her comfort zone in Slovakia.
The 5-foot-9 Logic is not playing point guard anymore, which she mostly was when she became the first women’s player in NCAA history to finish with at least 1,500 points, 900 rebounds, 800 assists and 200 steals during her four years at Iowa.
“For the first time since my first 15 games at Iowa (during the 2011-12 season), I am starting not at the point, I’m starting at the ‘2’ (shooting guard) and just running point with some of our rotations,” Logic wrote. “That’s been a little bit of an adjustment for me, but I think it’s always good for my future to be able to be a combo guard.”
Young Angels Kosice belongs to three leagues and Logic has excelled in each.
In Extraliga, which Logic said is the most competitive league in Slovakia, she is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals. Young Angels Kosice is 12-5 and in third place with three games remaining before the playoffs.
Her team also belongs to the Central European Women’s League and the European Women’s Basketball League. Young Angels Kosice missed the playoffs in the EWBL by one game and is finished in that league for the season. In the CEWL, they have already earned a berth in the Final Four at the end of February.
“All three leagues have some pretty good teams in them and I love the competitiveness,” Logic wrote. “I am really happy to play in the two other leagues because we have traveled to Russia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Austria. We mostly go to our home games by bus, but flew once to our tournament for the weekend in Russia.”
Seeing the world has been a considerable fringe benefit for Logic during her professional career. She’s seen the White Cliffs of Dover in Calais, France. She has seen the long beach fronts of Adelaide, Australia. And what a sight the palaces of Vienna, Austria were.
Logic has added to her list of experiences in Slovakia and it has been both enlightening and sobering.
“The one new place I was able to visit this year on one of our weekends off was Krakow, Poland,” Logic wrote. “I was able to spend two full days there, one of which I spent on a tour to the concentration camps at Auschwitz and Birkenau.
“Krakow itself was so beautiful, moreso than I ever expected. I took a bike tour the first day I was there, so I was able to see the entire city, including near Oskar Schindler’s factor and the Jewish ghetto.”
The second day was far more heavy emotionally for Logic. That’s when she visited the concentration camps, where Nazi Germany carried out its reign of terror from 1933-45 with the imprisonment and executions of millions of prisoners.
“The entire day of walking around and learning what happened in each location was one of the strangest — and ambivalent — feelings I ever felt,” Logic wrote. “I knew that I should be there and I wanted to be there so I could learn more than just the wider-known facts of the Holocaust. But I was just as ready to leave and be done with being there.
“The worst feeling I think I had was when I was able to actually enter an actual gas chamber and also see the remnants of an entire facility of a dressing room, chamber and incinerator.”
Logic has been in Slovakia since last September and will finish the season in late April. Considering she has played with a different team each season of her professional career, there’s no telling where Logic will be next year.
But this much is certain: Basketball is going to continue being a huge part of her life for the foreseeable future.
“I still love the game and get excited for them,” Logic wrote. “Some days, my body feels way better than others, but there’s nothing like playing with your team. I definitely feel like I’ll be playing again next year and we’ll see what’s happening after that.
“I’m not sure how long it’ll be, but when I’m done, I’m definitely planning on staying in the game. Now I am doing individual and small-group training and coaching an AAU team during the summer. I am also looking to run one or two camps in Racine while I’m back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.