Basketball: Case grad Marzette traveling a road toward a pro dream

Alex Marzette simply isn't going to take no for answer.
Nine years after he was only an honorable mention All-Racine County player for the Case High School boys basketball team, the 6-foot-5 forward has every intention of playing in the NBA.
Don't laugh, because Marzette certainly isn't.
His journey since graduating from Case in 2011 has taken him to more than 10 teams starting with the College of Lake County, a Division II junior college program in Illinois. It has taken him all over the world with stops in such places as Joensuu, Finland and Kavadarci, North Macedonia.
And he hasn't given up when things have looked less than promising, which has sometimes been the case. While NBA players receive $133 per diem for each day on the road, travel on charter jets and stay at plush hotels, Marzette's world has been far removed from that.
He has shared an apartment with eight teammates while making $100 a week during this journey. He has worked as a front desk associate at a hotel, as an assistant mechanic and as a car washer at an automobile dealership — and Marzette held those three jobs at the same time – to pay the bills while waiting for the his next opportunity.
And yet, he keeps coming back for more.
Making his story all the more far-fetched is that he was an inside post presence at Case who attempted just three 3-point baskets as a junior and senior. Yet, he has re-invented his game since then to become a dangerous outside shooter and continues to refine skill that he hopes will one day give him a legitimate chance in the big time.
"I think I honestly have one of the most unique stories out there," Marzette said. "After high school, I went to four difference colleges. That's very, very unlikely. And I didn't play Division I basketball.
"For me to leave NAIA Division II basketball and go straight to a pre-draft workout with the Milwaukee Bucks, that said a lot about me, my character and the way that I played. There's Division I players who don't even get a chance to work out in the NBA. I was one of those guys who did."
Having turned 27 in March, one would think Marzette's odds of achieving his goal of playing in the NBA is an even bigger long shot. Just don't suggest to Marzette that he's not being realistic.
He compares his journey to P.J. Tucker, who caught on with the Phoenix Suns at the age of 27 in 2012 after playing several seasons overseas. While Tucker had far more impressive college credentials than Marzette — he was a second-team All-American and the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year as a junior at Texas — Marzette still uses him as inspiration for his journey.
Tucker, who is also 6-5, fits the profile of a "3-and-D" player, meaning he is proficient at shooting 3-point baskets while also playing strong defense. That's exactly how Marzette is selling himself.
"Because P.J. Tucker did it," Marzette flatly said when asked why he keeps trying. "That's one prime example of guys I look at. He's a 3-and-D guy in the NBA, I'm a 3-and-D guy overseas and that's how my agents are basically selling me.
"For P.J. Tucker to go to the NBA at 29 (actually 27), I believe, I'm only 27, so I still have a chance. And I'm still getting better at basketball. I just feel my style of play is made for the NBA."
Al Bruehl, who coached Marzette at Robert Morris, an NAIA Division II program in Chicago during the 2014-15 season, is among those who believe something big could eventually happen for Marzette.
He coached the 6-5 Othyus Jeffers at Robert Morris during the 2007-08 season. After playing several seasons in the D-League, Jeffers went on to play for the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA.
Jeffers was a journeyman who played just 37 career NBA games before suffering a knee injury. But the point is, Jeffers overcame enormous odds to reach the NBA. And Bruehl believes Marzette and Jeffers have similar skills.
"Othyus was just a little stronger than Alex, but nowhere near the shooter that Alex is," Bruehl said. "Their paths are similar and their work ethics are similar. They're the kind of guys who say, 'I'm going to do that and I'm going to try and make it.' It wouldn't stun me if someone told me that Alex made a roster (in the NBA).
"My guess is that he's got to be able to guard twos and threes (shooting guards and small forwards) at the NBA level and I don't think that's a problem for him. With Alex, I think it's a matter of being able to shoot that ball."
That's understandable considering Marzette was anything but a shooting threat when he first started making a name for himself in basketball at Case.
He started for two seasons under coach Steve Jaskulske and was a defensive force on a Case team that went 22-3 overall and won the Southeast Conference with a 13-1 record as a senior during the 2010-11 season. But he only averaged 8.8 points a game, which was fourth on the team, and attempted just one 3-point basket.
There was a reason for that. Jaskulske had scorers back then with Mitchell Farr and Jalen Riley, outside shooters who received college scholarships. Marzette was needed to play inside because of his size.
"He was kind of a late bloomer," Jaskulske said. "We had him up on varsity as a sophomore (the 2008-09 season) and you could tell he was probably the most athletic of the bunch, so his upside was there.
"He had great athleticism, good hops and he had good length. He was a guy who just continued to grow after he got out of high school, obviously, and he had enough determination to go bounce around."
And Marzette did just that. He left the College of Lake County after one season because he wanted to play at a higher level. At Volunteer State Community College, his second and last year at the junior college level, he averaged 11.8 points and 3.6 rebounds and shot 40% from 3-point range.
After an unfulfilling season as Southern Indiana, Marzette moved on to Robert Morris, where he had his greatest college success. He earned first-team Chicagoland College Athletic Conference honors after averaged 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 2.0 assists, and 1.81 steals per game. He set a school records that season with most blocks in a game (nine against Trinity Lutheran) and in a season (73).
"His athleticism overwhelmed everybody," Bruehl said. "I felt he could become a great scorer. I probably pushed him pretty hard in the aspect of being a scorer and a leader. He led our team in every category. And I thought he should have shot more."
How did Marzette become such a good outside shooter? Start with Ken Hasty, a trainer in the Waukegan area who has first encountered Marzette while Hasty was visiting the College of Lake County in 2011.
Hasty would go on to heavily supervise Marzette's shooting form through the years and oversaw an increasingly confident young man on the court.
"I train shooters and I took him to a gym in Kenosha and I ran him through some shooting drills," Hasty said. "You could see he had that upside as a shooter. He had his mechanics down pretty decent and with some proper work and instruction, he could develop. It was clear to me that he had amazing work ethic and the desire.
"He developed very fast — maybe even faster than I thought he would because he was willing to put in the work. He was very relentless — very relentless. He has a Michael Jordan work ethic where he was determined to become good as a shooter."
Hasty, who has a relationship with the Milwaukee Bucks, worked Marzette even harder when the team invited him for a pre-draft workout in 2015.
"When I knew he was going to get invited, we spent a couple of months really putting in a lot of work in — sometimes seven days a week and double sessions to prepare him for that tryout because I thought he was going to get drafted in the second round."
Since then, Marzette keeps knocking on the door. He absolutely believes he's going to make it into the NBA some day and he's not going to give up on his dream.
"I honestly feel this upcoming season will be my best season," Marzette said. "I played well last season and the opportunities are coming. I'll get my big break and then I'll only move up."
Does Hasty see this as realistic?
"I think it used to be a more far-fetched dream than it is now," he said. "People want players that can play and age is not quite as important. If a player and can play and he has that skill set and they think he can help their team, he's going to get that opportunity.
"He probably won't get it at 35, but I think when you're in your 20s, the window is still open. It may not be a large window, but the window's still open."
It hasn't been easy for Marzette. But in a way, that's only made it all more fulfilling.
"I've been on a rocky path for a while now but I always play the hand I am dealt," he said. "I never quit. I know that if I continue to put the work in, my time to shine will come sooner than later. And all of the odds I went up against throughout this journey, makes the success worth it.
"No matter the level, the league, highest or lowest, If you're talented and can really play, they will find you."
