Basketball: Case grad Marzette traveling a road toward a pro dream

Hasty, who has a relationship with the Milwaukee Bucks, worked Marzette even harder when the team invited him for a pre-draft workout in 2015.

"When I knew he was going to get invited, we spent a couple of months really putting in a lot of work in — sometimes seven days a week and double sessions to prepare him for that tryout because I thought he was going to get drafted in the second round."

Since then, Marzette keeps knocking on the door. He absolutely believes he's going to make it into the NBA some day and he's not going to give up on his dream.

"I honestly feel this upcoming season will be my best season," Marzette said. "I played well last season and the opportunities are coming. I'll get my big break and then I'll only move up."

Does Hasty see this as realistic?

"I think it used to be a more far-fetched dream than it is now," he said. "People want players that can play and age is not quite as important. If a player and can play and he has that skill set and they think he can help their team, he's going to get that opportunity.

"He probably won't get it at 35, but I think when you're in your 20s, the window is still open. It may not be a large window, but the window's still open."