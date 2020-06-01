Badgers basketball recruit Matthew Mors has history of achieving his dreams

Yankton always had been a football town, but there’s been a shift to hoops the past few years thanks to the success of Mors and the Bucks on the court. The gym holds 3,000 fans and is so packed on a regular basis that Drew Lawrence, the high school and legion baseball coach in town, has stopped bringing his two young children because there’s no room to roam.

That Mors has become a three-sport star — he also competes in track and field and baseball — is no surprise to people such as Lawrence. Some of it is in the genes: Both of Matthew’s parents were college athletes at Division II Northern State, where Ryan played football and Aimee played soccer.

But it’s more than good bloodlines. What Lawrence and others in the community noticed upon Matthew’s arrival in fourth grade went beyond the fact he was bigger than his classmates.

“Everyone kind of knew when he came in,” Lawrence said, “that we had something special.”

Three-sport star

As big of a star as he’s become, to say Matthew Mors put Yankton on the map is hyperbole.