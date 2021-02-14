Back from layoff, No. 3 Michigan tops No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59

Dickinson made numerous big plays with the game on the line.

Michigan trailed 57-56 when Dickinson got the offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer from Eli Brooks and found Livers, who sank a 3-pointer with 2:48 left. D’Mitrik Trice tied the game by hitting two free throws, but Michigan pulled ahead for good on Dickinson’s putback with 1:46 remaining.

“I think the offensive rebounding, that was the backbreaker today,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “You can’t give up those types of offensive rebounds at crucial times.”

Trice scored 16 points, Aleem Ford had 15 and Jonathan Davis had 11 for Wisconsin. Michigan’s Franz Wagner had 10 of his 14 points in the second half.

Wisconsin led by as many as 14 in the first half and took a 39-27 lead into the locker room.

Wisconsin shot 53.8% overall and went 5 of 7 from 3-point range in the opening half against a Michigan team that came in holding opponents to 37.4% shooting, third best in Division I. Ford led the way by scoring 11 points in the first 8 1/2 minutes.

But the Badgers shot 7 of 28 in the second half and missed their last 11 3-point attempts.