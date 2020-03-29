AP Was There: NC State stuns Houston 54-52 for '83 title

Houston, bidding to become the first Southwest Conference team to win the national title, had an opportunity to go ahead, but freshman guard Alvin Franklin missed the first of a one-and-one and North Carolina State's Cozell McQueen tipped the ball to Lowe before falling out of bounds.

Valvano then called a timeout with 44 seconds remaining, setting the stage for one of the greatest upsets in college basketball history.

Anders, a hero off the bench in the Cougars' semifinal victory, barely missed a steal with less than 10 seconds remaining. Whittenburg controlled the ball, spun around and let fly the shot which led to Charles' winning stuff.

The triumph denied the national championship for Houston's Guy Lewis, who had his team in the Final Four for the fourth time in his 27 years at the Texas school.

Houston, which lived by the dunk, died from the lack of it Monday night. The Cougars had only one dunk, that coming in the first half by Olajuwon, the big Nigerian center who paced the Cougars with 20 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocked shots. He finished with 82 points, 59 rebounds and 28 blocked shots for the tournament, and was named the Most Valuable Player in the Final Four.