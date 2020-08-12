Antetokounmpo suspended for Bucks' finale over headbutt

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for Milwaukee’s final game of the regular season, handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for headbutting Washington’s Moe Wagner during the Bucks 126-113 victory.
It’s unknown if Antetokounmpo would have played in Thursday’s game against Memphis anyway, given that the Bucks have already secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs that start next week.
Antetokounmpo will be eligible for Game 1 of the Bucks’ first-round series against Orlando, which will almost certainly be played Monday or Tuesday at Walt Disney World.
The incident happened Tuesday night, when Wagner took a charge against Antetokounmpo in the second quarter. Antetokounmpo appeared to be speaking angrily, followed Wagner to the other end and the headbutt took place a few seconds later.
Antetokounmpo said after the game that the headbutt was a “terrible action” and that if he “could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn’t do it.”
He said he was frustrated by an accumulation of contact, on a night where he had already been awarded 12 free throws in his first 10 minutes of play.
Antetokounmpo finishes the regular season with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists, numbers that are likely good enough to win him a second consecutive NBA MVP award.
Brook Lopez scored 24 points in 22 minutes and reserve Sterling Brown had 23 points for the Bucks in a game that had no playoff implications. The Bucks had already clinched the top seed in the East, while the Wizards, who fell to 0-7 in the NBA bubble, had already been eliminated from playoff contention.
“He was fed up,” Brown said of Antetokounmpo. “There was a lot of dirty cheap shots that come his way. And he reacted. ... (But) he gets a lot of cheap shots and garbage plays that come his way.”
Added Budenholzer: “It was unfortunate that there wasn’t a whistle on a couple of different situations” before the ejection.
