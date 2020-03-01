Antetokounmpo's 41 points lead Bucks past Hornets 93-85

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Hornets haven't drawn many fans this year, but they showed up in droves to watch the MVP front-runner — and he put on quite a show.

With six minutes left and the Bucks leading by one, Antetokounmpo drove down the middle of the lane, did a spin move to shake Bismack Biyombo and dunked in between two defenders, drawing a foul for a three-point play.

Antetokounmpo and Graham were involved in a mid-court collision with nine minutes left in the game after Graham attempted to take a charge. Antetokounmpo took a few seconds to get up and stayed in the game. Graham headed to the bench to get looked at by trainers and later returned.

TIP-INS

Marvin Williams, who was released by the Hornets last month and signed with Milwaukee, received a warm ovation when he checked into the game in the first quarter. ... Wesley Matthews received a technical foul in the fourth quarter after arguing a call. ... Hip-hop artist Da Baby attended the game. ... Graham and Terry Rozier were a combined 3 of 11 from 3-point range. The Hornets were 8 of 35 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Miami on Monday night.

Hornets: Host the Spurs Tuesday night, the second of four straight games at home.

