Antetokounmpo has 37 in Memphis, Bucks run win streak to 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Milwaukee Bucks pull away for their 17th straight victory, 127-114 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Bucks overcome Jaren Jackson Jr.'s career-high 43 points. He scored 26 in the third quarter to give Memphis a 95-90 lead heading into the fourth.

But Milwaukee outscored Memphis 37-19 in the final period to improve its record to 23-3, keeping pace with the Los Angeles Lakers for the best in the league.

The 17-game winning streak is second-longest in franchise history, trailing only a 20-game run in the 1970-71 season.

Antetokounmpo converted 12 of 23 shots and had 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, which has not lost since Nov. 8 against Utah. Khris Middleton added 26 points for the Bucks, while Eric Bledsoe finished with 12 before leaving in the third quarter with an injury.

Dillon Brooks had 19 points for Memphis, while Jae Crowder had 15 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Memphis played without star rookie Ja Morant, who took the night off for injury maintenance on a bad back.

Jackson made seven of his first nine attempts behind the arc in the third quarter to help Memphis build the lead to nine.