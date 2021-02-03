Antetokounmpo gets triple-double as Bucks top Pacers 130-110

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play at all in the fourth quarter and still had a triple-double while helping the Milwaukee Bucks roll to a lopsided victory.

The reigning two-time MVP had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the Bucks' 130-110 rout of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo shot 7 of 8 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the line.

"He's playing really, really unselfishly," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He's seeing things and making the right read and the right passes. I just think he's in a great place mindset-wise. He's aggressive and attacking when it's needed. He's finding his teammates and finding opportunities for everybody else when it's needed."

Over his last two games, Antetokounmpo has shot a combined 15 of 19 from the floor and hasn't attempted a 3-pointer. Antetokounmpo is making just 28% of his 3-point attempts this season.

Antetokounmpo completed his third triple-double of the season in the final minute of the third quarter when he got his 10th assist, setting up Bobby Portis for a corner 3-pointer that capped a 10-0 run and gave the Bucks a 34-point advantage.

Milwaukee led by as many as 40 in the fourth quarter over a Pacers team that had beaten the Memphis Grizzlies 134-116 one night earlier.