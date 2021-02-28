Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally late to to beat Clippers 105-100

Khris Middleton then found Antetokounmpo for a dunk to make it 103-100 with 10.3 seconds left. Antetokounmpo high-stepped up the court in celebration as the Clippers called a timeout.

The Clippers took a 81-77 lead into the fourth quarter after an 18-4 run that included 12 points from Serge Ibaka, who finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

George had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers. Lou Williams added 14 points.

Middleton scored 19 points, Donte DiVincenzo had 11 and Brook Lopez added 10 for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo had 14 rebounds and five assists.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Leonard and George carried Los Angeles in the first half by scoring 30 of the Clippers’ 48 points. They got much more help in the second half, particularly from Ibaka and Williams. But everything fell apart in the last four minutes.

Bucks: Jrue Holiday returned to action after missing 10 games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, though he showed some signs of rust. Holiday came off the bench midway through the first quarter and finished with two points and three assists in 18 minutes. The Bucks went 5-5 in the games Holiday missed.

UP NEXT