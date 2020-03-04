Yelich stays quiet amid reports of new contract with Brewers

PHOENIX — Christian Yelich is staying quiet when it comes to his contract situation with the Milwaukee Brewers.
While Yelich is brushing off questions about his new deal, his teammates are all-too-happy to sing his praises.
The 28-year-old is reportedly on the brink of a multiyear contract that could keep him in Milwaukee for the rest of his career. The team said the 2018 NL MVP wouldn’t answer questions about the negotiations on Wednesday, and the organization also declined comment.
Yelich is guaranteed $27.75 million in the remainder of his current deal: $12.5 million this year, $14 million in 2021 and a $1.25 million buyout of a 2022 team option for $16 million. The Athletic reported his new deal would add seven years and increase the total value to approximately $215 million.
“He definitely deserves it,” Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain said. “The guy’s definitely the best player on our team. He rakes. Like I said, he got a deserving contract for sure.”
Milwaukee obtained Yelich and Cain on the same January day in 2018. Yelich was acquired in a trade with Miami, and Cain agreed to an $80 million, five-year contract as a free agent.
The silky smooth Yelich turned into one of the game’s most feared sluggers in Milwaukee. He led the NL with a .326 batting average, .598 slugging percentage and 1.000 OPS while helping the Brewers make it to the NL Championship Series in his first year with the team. He hit 44 homers and won another NL batting title with a career-high .329 average last season.
“Christian in his first two years here, you know he has done incredible things,” manager Craig Counsell said, “and I think he’s taken this challenge, and took a trade that was probably to a place that he wasn’t sure about at the outset of it and made the best of it and found a place that he really likes to play.”
Yelich was building a case for a second straight MVP award before he broke his right kneecap on Sept. 10, sidelining the outfielder for the rest of the year. He finished second to Los Angeles’ Cody Bellinger in the MVP balloting, and the Brewers were eliminated by Washington in the wild-card game.
“Since I’ve been here and Yeli’s been here, I mean he’s been the best player I’ve ever seen,” All-Star reliever Josh Hader said. “The way he goes about his business, he does everything the right way and it’s just fun to be around him. For him to be here, life-long Brewer, that’s exciting news.”
The new contract for Yelich comes after the Brewers shed nearly $30 million from their payroll after they reached a team-record $132.6 million last year. Catcher Yasmani Grandal signed with the Chicago White Sox in free agency, and infielder Mike Moustakas left for the Cincinnati Reds.
Yelich’s deal shows “he believes in our culture, he believes in the guys around him, he believes in the front office and he loves playing here, he loves the fans,” Brewers pitcher Brent Suter said.
Suter said he stood up, gave some fist bumps and jumped around a little bit when he saw the news.
“He’s the face of our franchise. He’s our guy,” he said. “So to see him locked in for nine years is incredible. Very happy day.”
NATIONALS: Stephen Strasburg chatted by his locker early in spring training with Wil Crowe — just a World Series MVP and a non-roster invitee for the Washington Nationals plopping themselves on a pair of folding chairs to talk shop during camp’s ample idle time.
Strasburg discussed “little pointers and some cues” about throwing out of the stretch, Crowe said, before an unexpected offer arrived.
“He said to meet him outside the next morning at 8, on the mound,” said Crowe, a 2017 second-round draft pick from the University of South Carolina who split 2019 between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Fresno. “It was just me and him; no coaches, no staff. He watched me do my movements and try to take what he does and blend it into what I do.”
Fans know what Strasburg and three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer can do when they’re on a mound for the Nationals, whose exhibition schedule resumes Thursday against St. Louis after Wednesday’s day off. Their bona fides make that obvious. Less so is what that pair, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez — the starters who form what Washington manager Dave Martinez jokingly calls the “Four Amigos” — do behind the scenes to teach less-experienced pitchers in the organization.
“It’s just a part of being a good teammate and caring about the guy next to you. As you get older, all the players around you seem to get younger and younger. You just kind of have to make yourself available. It’s important for the young guys to want to speak up and ask questions, because once they realize that we’re very approachable — I think we all are — they’ll see you can learn from anybody,” said Strasburg, who is 31 as he enters the first season under a $245 million, seven-year contract.
“I can learn something from a Wil Crowe, purely because his path to this point could be completely different from what I had to go through. You can get helpful feedback from anybody in this clubhouse,” Strasburg said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean they should listen to everything we have to tell them — or that we can’t listen to things they’ve picked up along the way.”
NATIONALS: Globe Life Field finally looks like a baseball park.
A bronze statue of Texas Rangers’ Hall of Fame catcher Pudge Rodriguez was unveiled in front of the southwest entrance Wednesday morning. The statue of Nolan Ryan that stood in the outfield concourse at Globe Life Park will stand outside Globe Life Field in the Rangers “backyard” section that will be open to fans every day of the year.
The six-foot Rodriguez statue shows him on one knee behind the plate in his catcher’s gear. It’s located behind the home plate entrance of the new ballpark. Other statues around the stadium will be unveiled in the coming weeks, the Rangers said.
Rodriguez commissioned a sculptor to do the statue during his 12-year stint with the Rangers from 1991 to 2002. The statue sat in storage in Miami for over a decade before Rodriguez and the Rangers put it in storage in Texas.
“I played in the two ballparks before we built this beautiful facility and now having my statue at the new ballpark and sitting at the home plate area for life is a dream,” Rodriguez said. “This is one of the best rewards I’ve received from the Rangers organization.”