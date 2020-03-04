Yelich stays quiet amid reports of new contract with Brewers

“It’s just a part of being a good teammate and caring about the guy next to you. As you get older, all the players around you seem to get younger and younger. You just kind of have to make yourself available. It’s important for the young guys to want to speak up and ask questions, because once they realize that we’re very approachable — I think we all are — they’ll see you can learn from anybody,” said Strasburg, who is 31 as he enters the first season under a $245 million, seven-year contract.

“I can learn something from a Wil Crowe, purely because his path to this point could be completely different from what I had to go through. You can get helpful feedback from anybody in this clubhouse,” Strasburg said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean they should listen to everything we have to tell them — or that we can’t listen to things they’ve picked up along the way.”

NATIONALS: Globe Life Field finally looks like a baseball park.

A bronze statue of Texas Rangers’ Hall of Fame catcher Pudge Rodriguez was unveiled in front of the southwest entrance Wednesday morning. The statue of Nolan Ryan that stood in the outfield concourse at Globe Life Park will stand outside Globe Life Field in the Rangers “backyard” section that will be open to fans every day of the year.