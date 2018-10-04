MILWAUKEE — Less than 30 minutes before she was scheduled to perform the national anthem for baseball-crazed fans at Miller Park Thursday afternoon, 9-year-old Liamani Segura carried herself with the poise of someone far beyond her years.
The Racine resident, a fourth-grader at St. Joseph Elementary School, has performed this duty at Brewers games before. But this was the first game of the National League Division Series between the Brewers and Colorado Rockies, and considering the last time the Brewers were in the postseason Segura was just 3, the emotional stakes were significantly higher this time.
Yet, as Segura sat for a brief interview 25 minutes prior to her monumental assignment, she was as mellow as if she was casually tossing bread crumbs to birds. Her moment was fast approaching, but she wasn’t about to lose herself in it — even if her audience approached 44,000 fans.
The excitement
“It’s just amazing because this is my first time and I’m so excited because the Brewers are going to win!,” said Segura, who was wearing a Brewers jersey with “Liamani” over the No. 1 on her back. “And I’m just excited to sing the national anthem for everybody. I hope to make them smile and proud.”
Suffice to say, this talented young lady did just that. At 3:50 p.m., just after the Brewers players were introduced to loud applause — the reaction for Christian Yelich was easily the most enthusiastic — Segura took center stage behind home plate.
With a cameraman recording her, she sang effortlessly and with the grace of her late idol — Whitney Houston. She even added a personal touch during the climactic verse, “O’er the land of the free,” when she held her note on the word “free” for several seconds.
Doesn’t Segura, who turns 10 later this month, get even a little nervous during these moments, which very few kids her age experience?
Sings her heart out
“I get nervous sometimes, but not all the time because I know people are out there and they’re cheering for me,” she said. “I know I’m going to do good all the time and I’m telling myself good advice. Like, ‘You’re going to do this! We’re going to get this over and you’re going to do great!’ And after, there’s all the cheers and the ‘Woos!’ “
When did it occur to Segura that she could not only carry a tune, but carry a day with her remarkable young voice? That came when she was only 2. By Feb. 19, 2015, when she was 6, she brought down the house in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium with the national anthem prior to a highly-anticipated boys basketball game between St. Catherine’s and Whitefish Bay Dominican.
“I started singing when I was 2 and my parents (Anthony and Joanna) were like, ‘Wow! She’s got that echo in her voice!’ They put me in my school talent show and I sang the national anthem,” Segura said “The national anthem is the first song I ever sang. It’s always been just the best song I ever sang.”
Still, this is only a 9-year-old girl. Seasoned musicians rely on teleprompters while on stage. Isn’t what Segura took on Thursday a little like walking a tight rope without a safety net — especially given the size of her audience? Wasn’t she the least bit concerned about flubbing a word or forgetting a verse?
“I remember the words and I just sing my little heart out,” she said.
Yes, she’s that much of a natural. It would take a lot more than singing the national anthem before a Major League Baseball playoff game to rattle her.
And as one can imagine, Segura is a celebrity at St. Joseph.
“My friends are like, ‘Good job, Liamani! You did so good!’ I’m just so happy to see everybody is just good supporters,” she said.
Favorite Brewer
By the way, who is Liamani’s favorite Brewer?
“Christian Yelich,” she said. “It’s just amazing because he can do all those great things in baseball and I love him so much.”
Yelich went on to bring down the house with his two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.
But a young lady from Racine also managed to bring down the house Thursday afternoon.
