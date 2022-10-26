RACINE — On the afternoon of Aug. 1, 1970, Jack Schiestle was coaching his baseball team at a diamond just east of Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School. Schiestle was getting married later that day and, as fate would have it, the game went into extra innings.

When his team ultimately won, there was a mad dash by Schiestle and his players, some of whom were serving as altar boys, to get to their cars for the wedding that afternoon at St. Patrick’s Church. Schiestle was just 27 that day and the better part of his life awaited him.

It’s been more than 52 years since that crazy day and there is no sign of that baseball diamond anymore on the southeast corner of Jerstad-Agerholm’s grass field. Within the last few years, the field was sodded over and the backstop removed. All that remains is the drinking fountain near what used to be home plate, but that is cracked and no longer functioning.

But Schiestle, less than a year from his 80th birthday, keeps forging on. Marlene, his beloved wife who used to accompany him to the games he coached during their long marriage, died of COVID-related complications July 22, 2020 — a week prior to their 50th wedding anniversary.

He might have quit then, especially given the diminished passion for baseball that was exemplified by the removal of that diamond at Jerstad-Agerholm. But Jack still carries on after all these years, determined to teach young men the proper way to play baseball and the proper way to conduct themselves in life.

His career will be celebrated Thursday night when he is inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame as the annual Deep Roots Recipient.

“I can say quite confidently that I don’t think there is a guy, a coach in the City of Racine when it comes to baseball, that has had an impact on more players than Jack Schiestle,” said Vinny Rottino, who played for Schiestle with the Racine Kiwanis and also is being inducted Thursday night. “I’m talking about their skill level and I’m talking about the impact he’s had on these kids’ lives for six decades.

“So many players have had the opportunity to be mentored by him. That’s what he does. That’s his greatest skill. The ability to touch kids’ lives and motivate them to be the best players and people, that is his mission.”

Not many people may realize that Schiestle was classmates with Bob Letsch, one of the most successful coaches in state history, at St. Catherine’s. The two graduated together in 1961, but they didn’t know each other well.

The career of Letsch, a 2012 Hall of Fame inductee, has been well documented over the years with records and state championship trophies. It’s been a different situation with Schiestle.

He can only guess what his career won-loss record is, although he believes he’s won about 1,500 career games. There aren’t any championship trophies to be seen. The real value of Schiestle’s career is the connection he’s made with the young men who were on his teams over the years.

“I would agree with that,” said Joe Schiestle, Jack’s older brother and only sibling. “I think the impact he’s made on so many young men over the years is far more important than winning or championships.

“There’s just example after example of men whose lives have been positively impacted by Jack.”

One example is 2014 St. Catherine’s graduate KJ Banse, who slowly because a strong advocate of Schiestle after a rocky start.

“Jack is one of those guys who doesn’t come around very often,” Banse said in a 2020 interview. “Jack helped me a ton. I joined him when I was a junior in high school and I just learned so much from him. I’ve grown so much not only as a player, but as a man because of him.”

Schiestle’s name could be found in the Journal Times archives as far back in 1958, but it was for his prowess on the golf links, not on baseball diamonds. He played on the same St. Catherine’s golf team as local greats Bill Dorece and Paul Loth, but baseball was more an elusive dream because he wasn’t overly skilled as a player in that sport.

Growing up at 1142 La Salle St., Schiestle let his imagination run wild as he and the neighborhood kids mapped out their version of a diamond in the street. Schiestle was always the great Mickey Mantle and he remains a passionate fan of the New York Yankees to this day (just don’t ask him about their fate in this year’s playoffs).

“Back then you played stick ball right out on the street,” Schiestle said. “First base was maybe the Buick, second base was the Pontiac and third base was the Oldsmobile. You’d throw down a rag or something for home plate and we played for hours.

“And if we didn’t have enough players, if you hit it to left field, you were out ... we played games with three guys on the team!”

Schiestle always had plenty of players as a coach. Among the most well known who played for him are Rottino, Shane Rawley, Jack Taschner, Jim Rammelt, John Vodenlich, Mikole Pierce, Scott Brooks and Sam Beers.

The baseball fates of all of the above and countless others might have been far different if not for opportunity presented to each of them over the years by Schiestle.

“He was the only place we could play during the summer for many, many years,” said Vodenlich, who has coached UW-Whitewater to two NCAA Division III championships. “He provided the opportunity and the direction and leadership for us to play and develop our skills in Racine every summer we came home.

“Without that, I don’t know how you turn into a college-ready athlete. His hall-of-fame status is because he started, developed and maintained a summer collegiate program. Without that, anyone who leaves high school wouldn’t have a place to play.”

What makes it difficult for Schiestle is carrying on with Marlene, who used to sit by the dugout in a folding chair and support her husband’s players through the good times and the bad. It could be said that Schiestle was never happier than when she was by her side as he coached the game he loves.

“I wanted to nominate Jack for the hall of game for quite awhile, but I’ve always been told that someone has to be retired from the sport for five years,” Joe Schiestle said. “So I think they’re giving him a special aware because he’s not eligible yet.

“I can’t think of anybody who is more deserving than him of being in the hall of fame.”

Stan Musial once said ageless Milwaukee Braves left-hander Warren Spahn would never get into the Hall of Fame because he would never stop pitching. How long can Joe Schiestle see his brother continue to coach?

“I don’t think Jack is going to give it up,” he said. “I think someday he might just keel over walking out to the pitcher’s mound.”