Another Milwaukee Brewers season recently ended and Vinny Rottino was a hit virtually every time he came to the plate.

We’re not talking about the days when he grinded out a career as a baseball player who made numerous stops in the minor leagues with a few cups of coffee in the big time. From 2003-16, Rottino had 6,728 total plate appearances in the major leagues, minor leagues and his overseas stops.

Where Rottino has truly made a hit is as a Brewers analyst for Bally Sports Wisconsin, where he provides pre-game and post-game commentary based on the exhaustive research he personally compiles. He even had some stints last season in the Brewers’ broadcast booth.

“For 36 years of my life, my goal was to become a major-league player and stay in the major leagues,” said Rottino, a 1998 St. Catherine’s High School graduate. “I experienced reaching that goal for parts of five seasons.

“Now my new goal is to become a permanent member of the Brewers’ broadcast team in a fulltime role and I will work as hard as I can to achieve that.”

Life has been good for the 42-year-old Rottino. He remained in baseball as a player for 14 seasons through his tireless work ethic and his positive presence in clubhouses. While his major-league production was limited to 97 career at-bats, three homers and 11 RBIs, he got paid to live his dream and see the world.

“He had an attitude where he wouldn’t stop,” said Jack Schiestle, who coached coached Rottino with the Racine Kiwanis. “In any sport, that’s what you have to do. You just don’t give up.”

When he finally ended his playing career in 2016 with the Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox’ Triple A farm affiliate, he seamlessly eased right into a fulfilling domestic life. He married the former Maggie Kuiper and the two have since become the parents of daughters Adrienne, 6, Olivia, 4, and Cecilia, 3.

Maggie will be joining him Thursday night at Racine Festival Hall, when Rottino is inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame. It’s been a long journey for Rottino, who has worked tirelessly for everything he got out of baseball, and now comes the reward.

“What an honor it is to be inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame,” Rottino said. “That names I’m going in alongside with are some of the best athletes who have ever come out of this city and now I’m going to be mentioned in the same conversation with those guys.

“I don’t feel deserving, to be quite honest, because I don’t feel that I was that gifted. But I feel that I was talented, I feel that I was blessed with the ability to play the game of baseball, I had a good run, I played professionally overseas and I’m getting a chance now to be able to talk about the team I grew up loving, the Milwaukee Brewers, so I’ve been extremely blessed.

“I guess the best way to put it is I’m extremely grateful, but I’m also extremely humbled by it.”

But here’s some push back against Rottino having any doubts:

He was an NCAA Division III All-American at UW-La Crosse in 2002 who went from being an undrafted free agent to the recipient of the Brewers’ Robin Yount Minor League Player of the Year in 2004.

As his minor-league stops piled up over the years, Rottino might have conceded to reality and moved onto something else in his life. Instead, he kept pushing, which is the only way he knows how to conduct his business.

“That’s not even a second thought,” Rottino said when asked if he would have left behind his playing career earlier in hindsight. “I think everything happened exactly as it was supposed to happen for me.

“I know it was my last year playing (in 2016), but I never thought I should have been done playing earlier. I guess I just delayed the normal traditional way of life of getting married and having kids, but I wouldn’t have the life I have now, which I am so blessed to have.

“I have a loving wife and three absolutely beautiful little girls for kids. Everything that has happened in my life has led me to this exact moment that I’m supposed to be in.”

On top of that, Rottino is feeling even more fulfilled these days than he ever did when he was swinging a bat for a living. During the baseball season, he immerses himself into the research he personally compiles before offering commentary before and after Brewers games during Bally broadcasts.

“I put in a ton of work,” he said. “When I’m doing games for in-game color analyst work, I put in at least eight hours of number crunching, of looking at each player’s profile, their left-right splits, I look at how they hit at home and how they hit away and any kind of swing changes they may have made for when I’m doing the in-game color.

“For the pre- and post-game shows, I probably put in three or four hours of work to study any kind of interesting nuance about a particular new player that I want to break down. And then I watch the games pretty closely and comment on those games.”

Rottino is shaping up as the next big thing behind a mic from Racine County. Brothers Duane and Glen Kuiper, both Case graduates, are respective broadcasters for the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics. And Burlington graduate Tony Romo, who was born 14 days after Rottino in April 1980, is the lead color analyst for CBS Sports.

“As much as I loved playing, I love this more,” Rottino said. “Even when I was playing, I absolutely loved, loved, loved talking baseball. I love studying the game, I love finding interesting ideas ... all the new data and analytics, I find it absolutely fascinating.

“If I told you I thought I would was going to be doing this 10 years ago, that I was going to be on the broadcast team for the Milwaukee Brewers, I would have told you that you’re absolutely nuts. I had a lot of work to do, let’s just put it that way.”

And once again, it’s paying off.