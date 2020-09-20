Vogelbach belts two homers as Brewers down Royals 5-3

Braun went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. He legged out an infield hit in his final at-bat.

“It was definitely a little bit more emotional than a typical game would be, certainly," Braun said. "Trying to take it all in. It would have obviously been a completely different experience had the fans been here.”

The Brewers improved to 26-26 with their fourth consecutive win and reached the .500 mark for the first time since they were 11-11.

Josh Lindblom (2-3), who was reinstated from the bereavement list prior to the start of the game, turned in another effective outing for the Brewers. He gave up one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts and no walks.

Lindblom tossed five shutout innings on Monday in a no-decision against St. Louis and also made two scoreless relief appearances between starts.

Lindblom said he'd been away from the team due his wife dealing with an unspecified medical emergency.

“It was a hard week,” Lindblom said. "There was nothing superhuman about my focus today. To go out there for three and a half hours, that’s a mental break for me from everything else that is going on.”