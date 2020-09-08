Turnbull impressive in 6 innings, Tigers rout Brewers 8-3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DETROIT — Spencer Turnbull allowed three hits in six scoreless innings, and the Detroit Tigers broke the game open with five runs in the fifth on their way to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

It wasn't all good news for the Tigers, however. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who leads Detroit with eight home runs, left with a right wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fourth.

Turnbull (4-2) struck out three and walked three for the Tigers, who pulled within one game of the New York Yankees for the final postseason spot in the American League. Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in four runs.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire was back after missing two games with a stomach illness.

Willi Castro opened the scoring with an RBI single in the fourth. Then Detroit sent 10 batters to the plate the following inning. Victor Reyes hit an RBI single, and Candelario and Jorge Bonifacio each hit two-run singles.

Candelario added a two-run homer in the seventh to make it 8-0.

Jedd Gyorko, Avisail Garcia and Omar Narvaez hit RBI singles for the Brewers in the ninth. Milwaukee actually had the tying run on deck when Ben Gamel hit a foul popup with the bases loaded to end it.