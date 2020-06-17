Trying to make a shoestring catch

On Saturday, the union rejected the owners' third offer, saying further negotiation would be "futile" and demanding that owners "tell us when and where" to report for work. The March 26 agreement authorized Manfred to dictate the number of games, and a 48-game season was referenced in correspondence between the league office and the players' union.

However, after owners met via conference call Monday, they prioritized a negotiated settlement over the imposition of a season, in part because they feared players would respond with a grievance that could have made the owners vulnerable to potential liability in the range of $1 billion. It is unclear whether the grievance issue was addressed in the offer Wednesday.

Manfred, the commissioner, and Clark, the executive director of the players' union, had appeared to take a back seat last week as the lead negotiator for each side traded nasty letters.