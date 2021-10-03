Trea Turner wins NL batting title, Dodgers beat Brewers 10-3

“I don’t know why Trea isn’t getting spoken about in the MVP as much,” teammate Walker Buehler said. “He’s had a year that not many players have had. He’s a special player and kind of a game-changing player. I think Trea Turner needs to be on the minds of some people.”

Turner said he was expecting a post-game text from Soto.

“He kind of handed it to me. I thought I was going to have a little bit more pressure on me this week. I thought it would be a little bit more of a race,” Turner said. “I’ll ask him what happened.”

Turner also led the league in hits (195), stolen bases (32) and total bases (319). He joined the Dodgers at the July 30 trade deadline from Washington, along with All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer, a strong contender for the NL Cy Young Award.

The Dodgers (106-56) tied a franchise record for wins set two years ago. They won their franchise-record 15th in a row at home.

Buehler (16-4) allowed one run and three hits in five innings of his career-high 33rd start. He struck out a season high-tying 11, including six of his first eight batters, and walked one. His wins are a career high.