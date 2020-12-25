Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 8 - Longtime local baseball coach, umpire Bob Mallwitz dies

The late Chicago Cubs legend Ernie Banks became noted years ago for his boisterous declaration to, “Let’s play two!”
Compared to Bob Mallwitz, though, Banks was a grumpy pessimist.
From 1997 until he suffered a stroke in August 2018, Mallwitz reveled in his role as the Racine Lutheran High School baseball coach. He counted the days until the start of each season. He treated each of his players as if they were his sons. And he laughed and cried with each of them through the highs and lows of each season.
Mallwitz was a large man with an even larger heart and he poured his heart and soul into each game he coached. And era came to end Nov. 1 when Mallwitz died at the age of 68 — less than 15 months after he suffered a stroke and was not found at his home for three days.
Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the death of Mallwitz was No. 8. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
Mallwitz could bark at umpires over the years until each one earned his respect. But he was all about doing things the right way. He won and lost with class.
“We traded caps once and he thought that was the greatest thing,” said Tom O’Connell, who won five state championships as Catholic Central’s coach. “I always pulled for him. It didn’t have anything to do with the standings. His teams always played with class and with good sportsmanship and I like to think that my teams did as well.”
Mallwitz’s greatest season as Lutheran’s coach was his first, when the Crusaders defeated Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 7-1 for the Division 2 state championship in the old Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association. That came May 25, 1997 in Stevens Point and a gleeful Mallwitz allowed his players to shave his head afterward.
But was that season his most memorable? That’s a hard call because each of Mallwitz’s seasons were memorable — even if victories were hard to come by when the talent level was down. Mallwitz simply relished being around his young players each spring and seeing them improve.
About all that weighed heavily on Mallwitz every year was watching his players — which included those from Prairie after the two programs became a co-op in 2003 — graduate each spring.
“I’ll be bawling my eyes out when these kids graduate,” Mallwitz routinely said when he called in the results of his games to The Journal Times.
Said Prairie athletic director Jason Atansasoff: “After huge wins, here you have this retired police officer who loves to yell and bark at players during practice ... but he would stop midway through speaking to the team and have to gather himself as the tears started to roll down his face as he searched for the right words to tell these young men how much they mean to him and how proud he was of them.”
Now that Mallwitz had passed, it’s time for the community this man embraced to cry.