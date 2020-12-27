Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 6 - Racine's Hanel steps down as Brewers' bullpen catcher

So sturdy are Marcus Hanel’s knees that he was able to still repeatedly stoop into a catcher’s crouch 31 years after he graduated from Horlick High School.
So huge are his hands that a photograph made the rounds a few years ago of him holding seven baseballs with one of them.
And so large is Hanel’s heart that he used his status as longtime bullpen catcher for the Milwaukee Brewers to help countless needy children get warm winter jackets, among numerous other charitable deeds, over the years.
A memorable chapter in his life ended this year when Hanel stepped down as bullpen catcher after 21 years with the Brewers.
Of the top 10 stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Hanel’s retirement was ranked No. 6. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
Those who attended Brewers games during the last two decades likely never noticed the large man who wore the No. 55 Brewers uniform. Much of his work came before games. when he would set up equipment for batting practice, throw maybe 150 pitches to Brewers players and then clear the infield for that night’s game.
While fans munched on popcorn and sipped beer during games, Hanel was in the bullpen, warming up a succession of pitchers. Especially during this era of numerous pitching changes during games, Hanel had little down time.
And when he returned each night to his Oak Creek home, it seemed that there were more stairs to his upstairs bedroom than there was the night before. But as his body barked at him more and more with the passing of years, Hanel always came back for more more.
“I’ve been living a kid’s dream for pretty much my whole life,” Hanel said. “It’s been special, the memories that have been made. Putting on that uniform, that is something that I’ll never forget. I never took it for granted, either.”
He also used that uniform to make a difference far beyond what he did for the Brewers. Since starting his “Koos for Kids” organization in 2005, he raised more than $500,000 to benefit children. A great deal of his charitable funds were raised through the auction of Brewers merchandise, including autographs players were happy to contribute for his cause.
There are numerous examples of his work behind the scenes during the last 15 years. One came in 2015, when Hanel’s organization funded a foster child with a severe heart ailment to make several trips to Cincinnati for cutting-edge treatment.
“Now we have a future,” Fran Wendt, the foster parent of that little girl, said at the time.
Now that Hanel is moving on, he will leave a huge void — even if he never had a single hit during his 21 years with the Brewers.