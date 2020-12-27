Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 6 - Racine's Hanel steps down as Brewers' bullpen catcher

And when he returned each night to his Oak Creek home, it seemed that there were more stairs to his upstairs bedroom than there was the night before. But as his body barked at him more and more with the passing of years, Hanel always came back for more more.

“I’ve been living a kid’s dream for pretty much my whole life,” Hanel said. “It’s been special, the memories that have been made. Putting on that uniform, that is something that I’ll never forget. I never took it for granted, either.”

He also used that uniform to make a difference far beyond what he did for the Brewers. Since starting his “Koos for Kids” organization in 2005, he raised more than $500,000 to benefit children. A great deal of his charitable funds were raised through the auction of Brewers merchandise, including autographs players were happy to contribute for his cause.

There are numerous examples of his work behind the scenes during the last 15 years. One came in 2015, when Hanel’s organization funded a foster child with a severe heart ailment to make several trips to Cincinnati for cutting-edge treatment.

“Now we have a future,” Fran Wendt, the foster parent of that little girl, said at the time.