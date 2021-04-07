Tailgating will be allowed at American Family Field starting Monday

Enforcing the rules won’t be as easy. Schlesinger said that security and parking attendants will remind fans of the policies as they arrive and will be patrolling the parking lots to ensure everyone is sticking to the plan but for the most part, adherence will require personal responsibility on the fans’ parts.

Based on what he saw from the opening series, Schlesinger doesn’t think that will be a problem.

“Our fans, by and large, are very respectful of the rules and protocols,” Schlesinger said. “Their behavior at the first home stand is reflective to me that they want to do the right thing. They want to assure their game experience is not impacting negatively on others.

“They understand if they abide by the rules it helps convince everybody to relax those restrictions. So, I’m not worried. We’ll do friendly reminders that people need to stay within their group. I fully expect our fans to understand that and follow the rules. Everybody wants a great experience at the ballpark. If they need to be reminded, we will do so.”