Streak stopper: Tellez 3-run HR leads Brewers past Twins 6-2

“This is going to be a big series for us. It’s going to test us. We’re going to test them. It’s not like they’re the almighty,” Tellez said. “We played good against them at home. We had some tough breaks. I think we can take a series.”

The Brewers, who are in the middle of the pack at best in the majors in most hitting categories, scored five runs during their three-game losing streak. They were more than ready for Twins rookie Griffin Jax (3-3), who gave up six hits and all six runs over five innings. Tellez went deep with two outs in the third, his first homer in 13 games after entering in a 6-for-37 slump.

Ashby impresses

Ashby (1-0) allowed three hits in five innings, including a two-run homer by Miguel Sanó. The nephew of former major league pitcher Andy Ashby had his sinker in sharp form in the longest appearance of his brief career. Ashby gave up seven runs in the first inning of his debut on June 30.

“It’s something you always dream of as a little kid,” Ashby said, reflecting on his milestone win. “It’s a special day, and I’m glad we got it for the team. It’s awesome.”

The rookie was holding a place in the rotation for the injured Freddy Peralta.