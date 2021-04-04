Setting the table works for Wong

“You’re the table-setter at the top,” Wong said. “You’re trying to figure out a way to get your team going, put your guys in good situations to drive you in and get in those advantage counts. I’m always trying to pay attention to that, see how the pitcher’s starting off the game. If he’s wild, I’m going to work him. If he’s trying to attack us, I want to be on the attack as well. It’s really getting a vibe on how he’s throwing and try to set that vibe for the guy behind you.”

Wong got off to a good start Thursday, reaching base three times in five plate appearances and scoring a pair of runs in the 6-5 victory. There was a nervous moment in the ninth, when a cutter from Twins closer Alex Colome caught his right hand. But Wong stayed in the game and scored later in the inning.

“It was just one of those where it clips you enough where you feel it and just the reaction kind of took over at that point,” Wong said. “The pinkie’s good, a little stiff, but it’s my bottom hand so it won’t affect me too much.”

Change is good

The Brewers didn’t have to wait long to get reacquainted with baseball’s rule putting a runner at second base to start extra innings. It may be unpopular with baseball purists, but Counsell is a fan of the rule.